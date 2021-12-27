Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $35,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895 in the last three months.

A opened at $157.80 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.