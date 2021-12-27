Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of ResMed worth $28,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after acquiring an additional 444,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $258.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.16 and a 200-day moving average of $263.65. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.