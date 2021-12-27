Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $39.16 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of DexCom worth $39,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in DexCom by 96.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $572.01 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,333. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

