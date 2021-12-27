Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $33.37 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $33,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW opened at $195.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average is $205.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.82 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

