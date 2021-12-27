MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $169.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.41. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.77.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,376,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,544,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.