Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $67,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

IBM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.97. 29,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.11. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

