Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 49,141 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $60,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Starbucks by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 450,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $49,709,000 after buying an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 213,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,542. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

