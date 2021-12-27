Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,026 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $84,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 26,123.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Danaher stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.71. 12,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.04. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

