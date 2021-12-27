Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Down 4.6%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $144.43 and last traded at $144.99. 4,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 491,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

