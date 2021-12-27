Mint Club Price Tops $0.0000 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $27.50 million and approximately $312,391.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

