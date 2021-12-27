Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Minerva Surgical.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.37.

In related news, CEO David M. Clapper acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.