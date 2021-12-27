MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.96 Million

Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report $63.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.26 million and the highest is $65.81 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $68.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $255.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.47 million to $257.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $281.18 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $289.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MiMedx Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 289.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 61,536 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

