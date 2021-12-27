MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Gap Up to $32.44

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.44, but opened at $33.50. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $508.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. Research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.