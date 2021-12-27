Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $19,210.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,497,135 coins and its circulating supply is 79,497,037 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

