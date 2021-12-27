Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%.

MBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $494,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301 in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. 1,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp are set to split on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

