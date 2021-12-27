Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

