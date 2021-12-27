Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $316,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,566,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 929.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $381.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

