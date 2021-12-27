Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $241,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -837.40 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.