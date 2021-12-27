Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.91

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 2351957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.