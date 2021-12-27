McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Trimmed by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 496.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $240.78 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.09 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

