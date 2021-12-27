McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $265.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.61. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

