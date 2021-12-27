Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $358.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,566. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.08. The company has a market capitalization of $351.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

