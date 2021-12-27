Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after buying an additional 280,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

