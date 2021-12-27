Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

PFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

PFBC opened at $69.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.41. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

