Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Harmonic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Harmonic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.87, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

