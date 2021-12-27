Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $385,000 Investment in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 59.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,345,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 311,533 shares of company stock worth $22,911,665. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.51.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

