Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $396,000 in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $50.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.83. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

