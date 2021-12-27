Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 7,552 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 35.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $51.54 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

