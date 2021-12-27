MANTRA DAO Achieves Market Cap of $70.24 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $70.24 million and $6.54 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 421,381,480 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

