Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 264.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the period. Magnite comprises approximately 1.9% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its position in Magnite by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 723,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 779.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Magnite by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 212,505 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.63. 4,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,538. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.97 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

