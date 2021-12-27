Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 884,561 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,992,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 884,561 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 6.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 2.46% of Starbucks worth $3,198,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 213,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,846 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 497,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.83 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.