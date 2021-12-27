Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 293,748 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,046,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,748 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,823,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $161.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $161.72. The company has a market cap of $390.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

