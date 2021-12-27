Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.49. 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $108.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

