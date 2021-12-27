Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 152 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 61.6% during the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.50. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.