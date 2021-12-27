Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of MGE Energy worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MGE Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,289. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.23. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.