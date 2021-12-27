Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 48,134 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,134 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CMS Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,128. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

