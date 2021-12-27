Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 17,058 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $387.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.31. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

