Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,135,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,062. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,586 shares of company stock worth $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,366.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 438,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

