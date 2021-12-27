Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Financial Contrast

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lufax alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lufax and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 0 2 5 0 2.71 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $14.84, suggesting a potential upside of 154.98%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 28.26% 19.55% 6.11% Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86%

Volatility and Risk

Lufax has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Mitesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion 1.80 $1.79 billion $1.04 5.60 Mitesco N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.04) -5.16

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lufax beats Mitesco on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.