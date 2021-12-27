LSV Asset Management Sells 63,396 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,396 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $332,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 79,896 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

NYSE STT traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $93.26. 4,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,925. State Street Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.