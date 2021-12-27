LSV Asset Management Sells 285,810 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,114,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,810 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $240,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.