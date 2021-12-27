LSV Asset Management Sells 155,854 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,370,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,854 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $270,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,650. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.