LSV Asset Management Purchases 170,913 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of Gilead Sciences worth $302,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after buying an additional 1,435,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 80,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.