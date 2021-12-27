LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,878,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,550 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,068. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average is $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

