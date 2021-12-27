LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,389,572 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 127,850 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $252,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,013 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 72.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,061 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.25. 52,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,966. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.54 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

