LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,466,156 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 556,516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $295,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6elm Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,099,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.06. 30,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

