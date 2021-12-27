Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 553 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.