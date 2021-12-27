Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Cigna by 15.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Cigna by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 263,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $225.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.01. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

