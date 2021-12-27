Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 1,021 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,081 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 884.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of LUV opened at $41.87 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

