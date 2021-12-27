Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $343.41

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $343.41 and last traded at $343.06, with a volume of 22656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $339.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

The stock has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

